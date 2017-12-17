Israelis march against corruption amid PM Benjamin Netanyahu probe

Police questioned Netanyahu for the seventh time yesterday investigating two corruption allegations surrounding the long-ruling Israeli leader. (Reuters)

Thousands of Israelis are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign at a demonstration in central Tel Aviv. Israel’s Channel 2 News reported several thousand attended Saturday’s rally, the latest in anti-corruption protests that have persisted for weeks. Protesters waved Israeli flags and signs reading ”crime minister.” Others chanted ”corrupt (officials) go home.”

Police questioned Netanyahu for the seventh time yesterday investigating two corruption allegations surrounding the long-ruling Israeli leader. They have said they suspect him of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and dismisses the accusations as a witch hunt by a hostile media. The weekly protests are gaining steam, but fewer turned out Saturday than last week. Organizers are pressuring authorities to press charges that oust Netanyahu.