ISIS video claims PM Modi and others working against Muslim interests

This video surfaced when Islamic State claimed the attack in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s eve. A gunman dressed as Santa Claus had opened fire in a nightclub and 39 people were reportedly killed in the incident. (Photo: Twitter/Rezhasan)

Terrorist group ISIS has released a video in which it has shown PM Narendra Modi, US President Barack Obama, Russian President, Vladimir Putin and even Pope Francis with Turkey President Erdogan and accused them of working against the interests of Muslims. The video was titled as ‘Cross Shield’.

This video surfaced when Islamic State claimed the attack in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s eve. A gunman dressed as Santa Claus had opened fire in a nightclub and 39 people were reportedly killed in the incident. The video accused Erdogan of the involvement of Turkey in the Syrian war where hundreds of people are killed almost every day because of a clash for control between President Bashar al-Assad’s army and the rebels.

Hindustan Times, in a report, has put a screen grab from the video, where we can see PM Modi, the Pope and many others with the Turkey President Erdogan. According to the image, it appears that the screenshots are from sideline meetings in the G20 Summit which took place in November 2015, in Turkey. The video has graphic imagery where soldiers are shown to be set on fire, executed and another bombing by ISIS footages.

Screenshot taken from a video uploaded one year ago by IS attacking Turkey President Recep Erdogan (IE photo)

Last year, there was another video put out by ISIS where they had called Erdogan a traitor. Meanwhile, with the new ceasefire ‘surrender deal’ agreed upon in the Syrian ‘war zone’ city of Aleppo, the government has taken over the eastern part of the city and Russia has ended all military action, while the rest of Syria is controlled by the rebels, ISIS and Kurdish forces.