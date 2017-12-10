ISIS terrorists killed in tunnel near Kirkuk

Iraqi forces said they killed 10 members of the Islamic State group in a tunnel near the city of Kirkuk today, the same day that the prime minister declared the war on IS over. (Reuters)

Iraqi forces said they killed 10 members of the Islamic State group in a tunnel near the city of Kirkuk today, the same day that the prime minister declared the war on IS over. “Brigade 16 of the Hashed al-Shaabi found a tunnel on the outskirts of Rashad and killed 10 IS suicide bomber,” the pro-government paramilitary group said in a statement, adding that armaments were recovered.

Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) units played a key role alongside Iraqi government forces in the battle against IS.

The capture of Rashad, south of the city of Kirkuk, was announced on October 2.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory today in the three-year war to expel IS from Iraq, saying the jihadists had been routed from their last pockets on the border with Syria. Hisham al-Hashemi, an expert on jihadist groups, warned however that IS still posed a threat by retaining arms caches in uninhabited desert zones.