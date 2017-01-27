Is threat to human existence getting closer? Doomsday Clock says so

The bulletin of the atomic scientists on Doomsday clock being shown to reporters. (File photo: You Tube)

The bulletin of the atomic scientists have warned that the recent comments by US President Donald Trump on nuclear weapons and climate change have made the world lesser safe and moved its symbolic “Doomsday Clock” 30 seconds closer to midnight. Last time, the time of the clock was changes from five to three minutes before midnight in 2015.

The clock is now set at two and a half minutes to midnight, in the middle of concerns over a rise in strident nationalism worldwide, President Donald Trump’s comments on nuclear arms and climate issues, a darkening global security landscape that is colored by increasingly sophisticated technology, and a growing disregard for scientific expertise,” said a statement by the group of scientists and intellectuals said.

The US president has made contradictory statements on climate change, calling it fake at times and sahe would keep an open mind on the issue. On the issue of nuclear the then president-elect in Punjab had said that the US must build up its nuclear arsenal. While reponding to a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said in a tweet, “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Lawrence Krauss, chair of the Bulletin’s board of sponsors said that the Doomsday Clock is closer to midnight than it was ever before the lifetime of almost everyone in the room. He also added that the last time it was closer was in 1953, when the then USSR had exploded its first hydrogen bomb, resulting in the modern arms race. This was also the first time, that the policies of one or two people seating on top have impacted the perceptions of the scientists of the threat that the world is likely to face, he added.

(With inputs from AFP)