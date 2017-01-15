Is Lindsay Lohan starting new chapter, converting to Islam?

Lindsay Lohan has wiped her Instagram account clean, which reportedly makes people think, it is because she wants to start a new chapter in her life. (Reuters)

Really? Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram handle says ‘Alaikum Salam’! Now this has of course triggered speculations that the 30-year-old actress has converted to Islam. It can also be seen that she has wiped her Instagram account clean, which reportedly makes people think, it is because she wants to start a new chapter in her life, possibly as a Muslim.

Not a stranger to controversies, the ‘Mean Girls’ star has been in news for her legal issues and rehab visits. Back in 2015, the actress faced an adverse response in the United States, after she was snapped with a Quran in her hands. Scrubbing her Twitter and Instagram accounts clean, Lohan now only has ‘Alaikum Salam’ written on Instagram, which is the response to the traditional Arabic greeting- ‘As-salam alaikum, meaning ‘Peace be unto you.’ With this, Twitter was showered with posts and responses from Muslims around the world, congratulating her for the new chapter.

However, there has been no official word till now, on whether she actually had converted to Islam. Earlier, she dropped hints about converting to Islam, with being vocal about her interest in the religion and also shifted to Dubai last year. In October 2016, ‘The Parent Trap’ star posted a picture of herself wearing a headscarf, which was a gift to her by a Syrian refugee.