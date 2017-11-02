Iraq to hold parliamentary election in May, says PM Haider al-Abadi

The Iraqi government has decided to hold a parliamentary election on May 15 next year, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.(Reuters)

The Iraqi government has decided to hold a parliamentary election on May 15 next year, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said. The decision needs to be approved by parliament and the president at least 90 days in advance of that date before it can be confirmed, according to the electoral commission. The commission had previously proposed the election be held on May 12.

Iraq is made up of 18 constituencies, each electing between seven and 34 deputies according to demographics. Eight seats are set aside for minorities: five for Christians, one for Sabeans, one for Yazidis and one for Shabaks. While most deputies are elected in their constituencies via proportional representation, seven “national seats” are shared among parties based on countrywide results.

The Iraqi parliament comprises 328 lawmakers who serve four-year terms. The last election took place in April 2014 when the State of Law alliance of former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki won most of the votes but fell short of an overall majority. Maliki ceded power to Abadi that August amid political gridlock as Islamic State group jihadists seized swathes of Iraqi territory.