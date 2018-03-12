  3. Iranian troops kill suicide bombers near Pakistan border, says report

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday it had killed two suicide attackers and defused their explosives near the border with Pakistan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Published: March 12, 2018 7:23 PM
In a statement, the Corps said two members of Iran's volunteer Basij militia were wounded during the clashes late on Sunday at the Saravan border crossing in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday it had killed two suicide attackers and defused their explosives near the border with Pakistan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. In a statement, the Corps said two members of Iran’s volunteer Basij militia were wounded during the clashes late on Sunday at the Saravan border crossing in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province. “The terrorists wanted to attack a border post of the Revolutionary Guards … one of them was using an explosive-laden truck and the other assailant had a suicide belt,” the statement said. It was not immediately clear whether the assailants had crossed into Iran from Pakistan.

Sistan-Baluchestan province has long been plagued by unrest from both drug-smuggling gangs and separatist militants. The population of the province is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while Iran is mostly Shi’ite.

