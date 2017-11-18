Iran-Iraq border earthquake: Magnitude 4.4 quake hits Kermanshah

No casualties have been reported, reports Efe news. (Reuters)

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale on Saturday struck Iran’s Kermanshah province near the Iraqi border, the same area which is still recovering from a powerful tremor last week that killed over 400 people. The quake occurred at 7.42 a.m. near the town of Ghasr Shirin at a depth of 10 km, the seismological centre of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said. No casualties have been reported, reports Efe news. It struck 22 km from Sarpul Zahab and 40 km from Ezgeleh, two of the worst-affected localities during the powerful magnitude-7.3 earthquake, which left more than 430 dead and another 10,000 injured, causing widespread destruction. Relief work to assist the tens of thousands of victims in the area was still ongoing.

