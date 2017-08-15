Iran forms 10 quick-reaction brigades to fight terrorism

Five quick-reaction brigades have been formed by Iranian Army and another five have been formed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Xinhua reported. (Reuters)

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Amir Hatami announced on Monday that Iran has formed 10 quick-reaction brigades to intensify its fight against terror groups. Five quick-reaction brigades have been formed by Iranian Army and another five have been formed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Xinhua reported. Warning of enemies’ attempts to slow down Iran’s progress in the missile industry, Hatami said the defense ministry’s priority is strengthening the missile and naval industries, air force, air defense and ground force.

Iranian Deputy Commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Air Defense Base Mostafa Izadi said on Monday that Iran will continue to fight the Islamic State (IS) extremists in all fields. “The most important issue is to cleanse the region from the terrorists who have been “nurtured by the world’s arrogance, including the US and Israel,” Izadi said.

Also, IRGC Ground Force Commander Mohammad Pakpour said that Iran’s military presence in Iraq and Syria is aimed at providing their militaries with advisory assistance. “We entered Iraq and Syria when the terrorists had approached our redlines,” he said.

Pakpour said that had Iran not sent military advisors to Iraq and Syria, the security there would have been compromised given the presence of “Saudi spy agencies and terrorists.”