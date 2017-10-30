Iran committed to implementation of nuclear deal, says IAEA chief Yukiya Amano

Amano’s visit comes amid US President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks that Washington could not formally certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear accord. (Reuters)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano has said Iran is living up to its commitments under the 2015 international nuclear deal, the media reported. Since January 2016, the IAEA has monitored Iran’s nuclear commitments under the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and conducted verification checks, said Amano on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported. “The agency believes that the JCPOA is an important achievement for verification. The agency could stipulate that Iran’s nuclear commitments under the JCPOA are being implemented,” he was also quoted as saying by Press TV on Sunday, according to Xinhua. Amano made the remarks in a press conference with Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi. The IAEA is in charge of monitoring restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program under the nuclear agreement. So far the agency has released eight reports each time confirming Iran’s adherence to the international nuclear pact. Amano will also hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif focusing on the verification and monitoring of the implementation of the nuclear deal.

Amano’s visit comes amid US President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks that Washington could not formally certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear accord. Washington has also demanded inspections of Iran’s military sites, which Tehran has rejected. On Sunday, Salehi said that he had exchanged views with Amano about Section T of the JCPOA, which deals with the technology that could contribute to the development of a nuclear explosive device. Section T does not include special inspections, but the United States is making its own special interpretation of the provision, Salehi was quoted as saying by Press TV.

He warned that “we can produce uranium enrichment at 20 per cent within four days, but we do not want the JCPOA to collapse.” Following the nuclear agreement between Iran and the major world powers in 2015, which was implemented in January 2016, Iran agreed to stop the enrichment of uranium to 20 per cent level.