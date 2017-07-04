Interpol president calls for unity in facing cyberattacks

In a wide-ranging speech in Singapore today, Meng Hongwei cited the recent outbreak of ransomware WannaCry, which affected hospitals, factories, banks, other industries and government agencies. (Reuters)

The president of Interpol says countries and law enforcement agencies must work together to counter rising threats, especially those in cyberspace. In a wide-ranging speech in Singapore today, Meng Hongwei cited the recent outbreak of ransomware WannaCry, which affected hospitals, factories, banks, other industries and government agencies. Meng is a top Chinese police official. His selection to lead Interpol in November alarmed activists worried about abuses and a lack of transparency within China’s legal system.

His speech today at a security congress was one of his first public appearances.

Lyon, France-based Interpol has 190 member nations and has the power to issue “red notices.” It’s the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant in use today.