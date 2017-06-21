International Yoga Day 2017: When former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer termed Yoga fantastic

Ballmer, who is now the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, when not busy working, gets time to play basketball and dance a bit like anybody else. (Reuters)

International Yoga Day 2017: Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is trying hard to find his inner zen post-retirement, a Fortune report has said. Speaking at the company’s Brainstorm Tech dinner in San Francisco he said that while he loved every minute of what he was doing since long, but loved it more every minute after quitting. “I get a lot of time to work out, meditate, take it easy”, he was quoted as having said.

Fortune quotes Ballmer, “While I loved every minute of what I was doing, I’ve actually loved every minute pretty much since I quit.” he added continued: “You get to stretch every day, you do yoga – it’s fantastic.”

Ballmer, who is now the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, when not busy working, gets time to play basketball and dance a bit like anybody else. He had resigned as Microsoft CEO two years back when the company had to face difficulties in the middle of tough challenges coming from Google and Apple. He had spent close to 34 years in the company, out of which 14 were as CEO.

During his time as CEO of the company, Ballmer loved competitions. He used to give impassioned speeches at conferences, but at the same time was fervent in private.

Ballmer, while speaking on Wednesday said he was also involved in a civic project to make governments disclose their spending. However, speaking about his current life, he added that there is no fixed date on what he is doing as there is no such pressure and also there was no revenue or quota connected with it, he said as per Fortune report in March, 2016.

