International Yoga Day 2017: How this Pakistani Baba Ramdev has powered Yoga in neighbouring country; meet the man behind it all

Interestingly, Shamshad uses ‘Allah Hoo’ instead of ‘Om’ while doing certain yogic asanas. (Pic: Yoga Pakistan Facebook page)

International Yoga Day 2017 in Pakistan: There is hardly any country left in the world where people do not practice yoga to stay fit, both mentally and physically. However, there are some people who have opposed yoga and surya namaskar claiming that the basics of this exercise form go against the ideology of Islam. But, it’s really surprising to know that yoga is gaining immense popularity in Pakistan. And, the man responsible for its success is Yogi Shamshad Haider, popularly known as Yogi Haider in Pakistan. Several media reports have claimed that now he has been tagged as Pakistan’s Baba Ramdev as he has succeeded in attracting thousands of people to yoga in Pakistan

Yogi Haider has achieved a feat that once seemed near impossible. In the world of yoga in Pakistan, Shamshad Haider is no less than any unsung yogi. Haider (47), last year on June 21, while celebrating the second International Yoga Day, did yogic asanas along with 20,000 yoga students across Pakistan. According to a report in IANS, Yogi Haider says, “We are also practising yoga in a nice way in Pakistan but without beating the drums.” Haider claims that Pakistanis celebrated the International Yoga Day in almost all major towns and cities including Islamabad. Here are things to know about Yogi Haider and what he thinks about Yoga:-

– He was born in Pakistani Punjab

– Shamshad Haider is the founder of Yoga Pakistan and Way of Nature. These organisations teach yoga and meditation.

– Interestingly, Shamshad uses ‘Allah Hoo’ instead of ‘Om’ while doing certain yogic asanas, according to a report in ABP news

– Haider believes that in contrast to what many Muslims think – that yoga has nothing to do with the Hindu religion and should be accepted by people of all faiths.

– According to Haider, Mulsims should do at least five minutes of meditation after every ‘Fajar ki namaz’ or early morning prayer, according to a IANS interview. Meditation is a key part of Yoga.

– Shamshad Haider says that just like Baba Ramdev has taken to Yoga to each and every household in India, “I want to spread yoga in Pakistan”.