Interesting story! Cops get call about big tiger, and you won’t believe what happened after 45-min standoff

On Saturday, February 3, the North East Police Division of Aberdeenshire in Scotland received a nervous phone call on which a frantic caller revealed something startling. As per the police department, the man on the phone said he sighted a wild animal on his farm. The man then went on to say that the wild animal looked exactly like a big tiger. As per the drill, the police took a note of the caller and rushed to the spot as quickly as they could. As per the reports of BBC, the heavily armed police personnel reached the spot prepared to tackle a wild animal. After reaching the spot, police had a standoff with tiger only to realise later that it was just stuff toy.

On the official page of North East Police Division of Aberdeenshire, they wrote: “It’s true – our officers had a roaring shift on Saturday night…” and continued that with a long post explaining the details of the event. They said that any call regarding the public safety is taken extremely seriously by the department and it was their duty to verify ‘the sighting as soon as possible’ to make a possible move. At the end of the post, they wrote: “We appreciate that it was a false call made with genuinely good intent.”

As reported by BBC, Inspector George Cordiner from the police department said that they received a call from an extremely concerned citizen. The call came in on Saturday evening with regards to a wild animal being loose in the grounds of a farm in the Hatton area.

The images below posted by UK Cop Humour shows the stuffed toy in the middle of the road in a farm.

The Facebook post, which was posted on February 5 has managed to generate a good laugh with over 1000 shares.