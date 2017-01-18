Indo-US ties: Will Donald Trump carry forward Barack Obama’s legacy?

President Barack Obama has met PM Narendra Modi at least eight times during his tenure. (Reuters)

With Barack Obama is all set to hold his last press conference as president today, people of the United Sates as well as from rest of the globe will get one last chance to hear him. His tenure has both seen up and down. During his tenure, while the US ties with Cuba and Iran improved, but the country’s relations with Russia was at its lowest point. However, with India, his administration took the bonhomie between two nations to another level from where his predecessor George Bush junior had left.

During his tenure, India’s relation with the US has taken new heights. He not only hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice, but have met him at least eight times on different platforms. He also hosted Narendra Modi’s predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh at least twice. And not to forget, Barack Obama is the first US president to visit India twice during his eight years at the helm. Therefore it’s been a record of sort for any US presidents to meet Indian prime ministers.

Also during his tenure, India got full support from the United States as far as the India’s NSG bid is concerned. It had played a key role in supporting India’s bid in 48 member group. Last year, during the meeting of both leaders, Barack Obama had assured Narendra Modi’s of his administrations continuous backing India, even after China’s constant refusal to support India on the issue.

Of course relations between both countries saw its lowest point during Devyani Khobragode episode. The Indian diplomat who was then based in New York came into limelight when she was strip searched and arrested by the US authorities in December 2013 in an alleged visa fraud case which involved her servant. The treatment meted out to the lady led to widespread anger back home, resulting in India protesting strongly, after which Khobragode was sent back to India. However, the episode did not dent relation between both countries further.

With Barack Obama moving into the shadow of US politics in two days, one home his successor Donald Trump will carry forward the legacy of improving ties with India, from where his predecessor has left.

If reports are to be believed, soon after Donald Trump won the Presidential election, Indian officials are already in touch with his team, hoping to continue to build the relations with the new administration. On his part Donald Trump has also expressed his love for the country. One can’t forget but remember him speaking in Hindi during a meeting with Indian Americans before elections, when he said, Äbki baar, Trump Sarkaar”. Narendra Modi had also congratulated the president elect after the elections

Speaking during his first press conference of the year, foreign secretary J Shankar had today hoped thet the ties between both countries will surely graduate to the next level after Donald Trump takes office on January 20.