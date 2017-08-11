Indian-origin ex-banker jailed for 5 years for sex assault in UK

Jeetender Singh was found guilty of pretending to help his victim by offering to share a taxi with her after meeting her on the night out on Valentine’s Day in 2015. (Source: Reuters)

An Indian-origin former banker in the UK has been jailed for five years for sexually assaulting a woman after a night out two years ago. Jeetender Singh was found guilty of pretending to help his victim by offering to share a taxi with her after meeting her on the night out on Valentine’s Day in 2015. But he later barged into her flat in north London and sexually assaulted her as she lay dizzy and tired on her bed. “You had responsibility in a well-paid career but you have thrown that away as well as your good character,” Recorder T Green at Blackfriars Crown Court told Singh yesterday.

“When the cab reached her flat you followed her, and as she let herself in you made sure she could not close the door behind her. You entered her flat without her permission or encouragement, and I saw no sign during your trial that you recognised quite what an intrusion it was,” he said. Singh was traced with the help of the driver, who showed police a cash machine he had used during the journey, the ‘Evening Standard’ reported. “It was a place where she should be able to feel safe, to collapse, and to sleep it off. You assaulted her while she lay on her own bed dizzy, nauseous and desperate for sleep,” Green said.

Singh, who had denied the charge of sexual assault by penetration, had been found guilty at the end of a trial last month. His lawyer Samuel Stein said Singh had since taken redundancy as a compliance executive at JP Morgan and posed a low risk of offending again. He also told the court Singh’s brother was setting up a property development company for him to work at when he is freed from prison. In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had moved home following the attack, which took place in the early hours of February 14, 2015, and remains traumatised.