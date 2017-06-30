Indian origin boy Arnav Sharma aces Mensa test, scores 162 IQ points, beats Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking

The Indian-origin boy has scored higher than German-born theoretical physicist Einstein and celebrated cosmologist Hawking. (AP/Reuters)

Virtually everyone knows about the Mensa Test, which is a famously difficult test that reveals the IQ level of a person. In effect, it can tell whether you are a genius, dud or something in between. The high score of the test is set at 140, which is considered unachievable for most people. But that is where Arnav Sharma comes into the picture to give everyone much to think about. An 11-year-old Indian-origin boy Arnav scored a whopping 162 in the test which is considered as the maximum possible result one can achieve in the paper. With this score the boy has left behind even Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, reports The Independent. According to the report, the boy has scored higher than German-born theoretical physicist Einstein and celebrated cosmologist Hawking. Moreover, his achievement has additional significance as he claimed to have appeared for the test with zero preparation. Arnav also had never seen how the paper looked like before taking it.

The Mensa club is considered as one of the most exclusive of clubs in the world running with a mission to “identify and foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity”. Its importance can be assumed from the fact that the only way to join it is to prove that the IQ of one is in the top two per cent of the nation – it primarily measures verbal reasoning ability. After passing the test with flying colours, Arnav told The Independent, that he found it “hard” and did not expect to get passing grades.

The result of the test shocked and surprised Arnav’s family in equal measure. According to Meesha Dhamija Sharma, Arnav’s mother, the first time she was being told about the exceptional mind of the child was when he was just one-and-a-half years old. On his visit to India, his grandmother told Meesha he is going to do very well with his studies. At first, she did not believe her and thought she was saying that to make her happy. But later she realised that the grandmother was right when at the age of two-and-a-half years, the boy learned to count more than 100.

The spokesperson of Mensa also praised the child prodigy, saying that “It is a high mark which only a small percentage of people in the country will achieve”.