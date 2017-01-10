Indian missions in China celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

India’s diplomatic missions in China today celebrated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas attended by members of the Indian community and business associations. (Twitter: PBD Convention)

India’s diplomatic missions in China today celebrated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas attended by members of the Indian community and business associations.

Ambassador Vijay Gokhale took part in Pravasi Bharatiya celebration in the embassy premises attended by members of the Indian community in the Chinese capital.

Gokhale read out the excerpts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech delivered at the Pravasi Bharatiya meeting in Bengaluru. He also highlighted a host of measures initiated by Ministry of External Affairs to help Indian citizens abroad.

He said the Indian community in China is growing specially the students community whose numbers have gone up to 15,000 in different parts of the country.

A Pravasi Bharatiya meeting was also held in Shanghai at the Indian Consulate presided by Consulate General Prakash Gupta and attended by Board Members of Indian Associations from Shanghai, Shaoxing and Yiwu.

Representative of each Indian Association made a detailed presentation outlining their activities conducted in 2016 and plans for 2017.

The Indian Associations agreed to include the upcoming 3rd International Day of Yoga, along with celebration of Hindi Divas, National Unity Day and Constitution Day, in their plans of activities for 2017, a Consulate press release said.

Participants also discussed the possibility of installation of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at appropriate venues in Shanghai, Shaoxing and Yiwu, in consultation with local governments, it said.