Indian-Americans, Israeli-Americans pledge to work together

A group of Indian-Americans and Israeli-Americans in the Silicon Valley have pledged to work together to advance the relationship between the two countries, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the Jewish state. “There is a genuine feeling that India and Israel will be leading the world toward a better future,” Diane Fisher, the community relations director of American Jewish Federation of Bay Area, said at an event on ‘Indo-Israel Relations’ organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) in the Silicon Valley on Thursday.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel could not be more highlighted than with the current visit of Prime Minister Modi in Israel, said Revital Malca, Deputy Counsel General of Israel in San Francisco.

“Our strategic partnership with Israel spans from agriculture to military technologies, it should increasingly include human capital investment. Silicon Valley is ideally placed to be frontline of this join effort,” said Rohit Rashith, Deputy Indian Consul General in San Francisco. In his comments, Saumitra Gokhale, International Coordinator of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, drew the attention to similarities in history of both the countries being ancient yet continuing cultures and being democratic nations.