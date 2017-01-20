Indian-Americans celebrate Donald Trump’s inauguration

Noting that he has a personal experience in how Indian-Americans play a role in strengthening India-US ties, Sarna said the Asian-American community play a major role in strengthening relationship with their home countries. (Associated Press)

Indian-Americans from across the country have gathered in the national capital for a presidential gala to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. The gala organised by the Asian Pacific American Advisory Council and National Committee of Asian American Republicans was attended by Ambassadors from several Asian countries including the Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna. Sarna will represent India at Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration today.

“This is a great celebration of Asian success. I am very happy that Indian-Americans are part of the successful large Asian community,” Sarna said in his brief address at the celebrations.

Noting that he has a personal experience in how Indian-Americans play a role in strengthening India-US ties, Sarna said the Asian-American community play a major role in strengthening relationship with their home countries.

Top diplomats from South Korea, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka also spoke on the occasion.

“The new administration is looking to increase its relationship with the Asian countries. We should reach out to our friends in Asia. We will work to further and deepen this relationship,” said Congressman Ed Royce, Chairman of the powerful Foreign Relations Committee in his brief address.

Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Business Council said there is tremendous potential in India US business ties.

The new goal is to increase the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion per annum.

“This is the beginning of a new era, new dawn of new (India-US) relationship,” Indian-American Digvijay Singh “Danny” Gaekwad from Florida told PTI.

Having closely worked with Trump and his campaign during the grilling election campaign last year, Gaekwad, who is a hotelier and a first general successful entrepreneur.

“This is one President in my life time, who has come on a national television and said I love India, I love Indians, I want to help India, I want to fight terrorism. If that is not enough then what is enough,” said Gaekwad, who is currently in Washington to attend various inauguration events.

“No President has ever said this on a national television at the election time. He is not afraid. He is the new breath in the time,” he said, adding that during the election campaign he had a chance to interact with Trump.

He has been living in Florida since 29 years. Concurred Harry Walia, a member of the Trump’s Asian-American and Pacific Islanders Advisory Committee.

“The relationship is going to be fantastic, because we are natural allies. Trump has already made a statement that we are going to be best friends,” he said, while referring to the October Edison speech of the 45th president of the US.

With Trump inside the White House, Walia said is expects “a very open dialogue” between India and the US.

“And it would be fruitful on defense side and economic side. Trump recognises US relationship with India is very different than the rest of the countries that he has been mentioning,” he said.

“Under Trump, the US-India relationship would be far better than it has bene under any other American president,” said California-based K V Kumar who is in Washington to attend Trump’s inauguration.

“He is a businessman. He is going to establish a good business relationship with India.

And India will greatly benefit from his administration,” Kumar said.