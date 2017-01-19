India not seeking NSG membership as ‘gift’, but based on non-proliferation record: Vikas Swarup MEA

External Affair Ministry’s spokesperson, Vikas Swarup. Source: ANI

India not seeking NSG membership as ‘gift’, but based on non-proliferation record, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Vikas Swarup, said two days after China said that admission of non-NPT signatories in NSG cannot be a “farewell gift” for countries to give to each other. The outgoing Obama administration asserted that China was the outlier in efforts to make India part of the nuclear club. China is also interacting with Pakistan for Islamabad to to apply for Nuclear Supplier Group, according to PTI.

“Regarding India’s application to the NSG, regarding non-NPT countries admission to the NSG, we have made our position clear before so I will not repeat it. I just want to point out that NSG membership shall not be some kind of (a) farewell gift for countries to give to each other,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had told media.

The Obama administration also said that China has been blocking India’s membership bid for the 48- member grouping despite backing from majority members on the grounds that India is not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), reported PTI. From New Delhi Swarup said, “India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift. We are seeking it based on our non-proliferation record.”

You May Also Like To Watch:

He also added that India’s US Ambassador will be attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and other official events and confirmed US President Obama had made a thank you call to PM Modi for his continued support. “Both leaders have shared a warm relationship,”he said.

Speaking about what the British Parliament on Thursday spoke on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Swarup said, “There is no room for any third party role.”