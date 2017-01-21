India asked to stop work on Kishanganga and Ratle projects

Under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), it was the responsibility of the World Bank to play its role without further delay, it said. (Reuters)

A rare joint sitting of two committees of the Pakistan National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution seeking immediate suspension of work on two disputed projects by India and constitution of an arbitration court to resolve the ongoing water dispute between the two countries, it was reported on Saturday.

The resolution adopted by the committees on Foreign Affairs and Water and Power, on Friday called upon the World Bank to constitute a court of arbitration to adjudicate on issues raised by Pakistan against India’s ongoing construction of Kishanganga and Ratle hydro projects, Dawn reported.

“Until the World Bank constitutes the court of arbitration, it must persuade India to put an immediate halt to ongoing construction of the Ratle dam till the issue was resolved,” the committees urged.

The construction of dams on the western rivers by India has put the two countries at loggerheads and Pakistan has engaged the World Bank, a facilitator of the IWT, to stop India from going ahead with the construction.