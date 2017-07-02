India and China could become cooperative partners, says Chinese media

India is strongly opposed to the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor through the Pakistan-administered Kashmir which it claims is its territory. (PTI)

The Chinese state-run media on Sunday urged India to get over its “China anxiety” and said that New Delhi and Beijing, instead of being rivals, “could become cooperative partners”. “Concerns over a rising China have, to some extent, spiralled into a kind of ‘strategic anxiety’ regarding the country among some Indian politicians,” Xinhua news agency said in a commentary. It said the “misleading, unfounded ‘China-phobia’ might lead to strategic myopia and hurt India’s own interests”.

The commentary said while the Indian decision to boycott the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative may be understandable, “staying away is not the best choice New Delhi could have made”. “It could have voiced its concerns and opinions on public occasions or in official statements as China is always willing to discuss all problems and possibilities with India on the basis of mutual benefits.” The commentary insisted that though proposed by China, the Belt and Road was not a “Chinese project”.

“As many experts and analysts have pointed out, the Belt and Road provides a monumental opportunity for the win-win cooperation between India and China, which are quite complementary economically.”India is strongly opposed to the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through the Pakistan-administered Kashmir which it claims is its territory.

You may also like to watch:

“While bearing in mind its sovereignty concerns, it is in India’s own vital and long-term national interests to join the initiative and become an important player in it,” it said.”Instead of being rivals, the two countries, both of which are ancient civilizations endowed with a rich history, could become cooperative partners,” it added.