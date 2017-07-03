Here’s a look at what is open and closed on Independence Day weekend

The day has historic importance for Americans and comes as a huge holiday celebration with parties and events being organised in every nook and corner of the country. (Image: Reuters)

The United States of America (USA) is all set to celebrate the 241st year of independence on July 4 and the celebration commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, which was announced on the same day in 1776. The day has historic importance for Americans and comes as a huge holiday celebration with parties and events being organised in every nook and corner of the country. The day is celebrated with fireworks, parades, mouth-watering cuisines, family get togethers, picnics and baseball games. Call it an excuse – or a reason – to go all out and celebrate what makes the United States of America.

The day is marked as one of the biggest holidays in the US calendar. This day (in 1776), ‘Thirteen Colonies of America’ announced themselves as independent states and no longer part of the British Empire. This year, the historic date falls on a Tuesday and for many it would be an extra long weekend by taking an off on Monday too. As per a report by USA Today website, here is a list of what’s open and what will be closed during the Independence Day weekend:

Banks

Most banks across the States including Bank of America, TD Bank and Wells Fargo would be closed on Tuesday and will have regular working hours on Saturday. None of those major banks have included Monday with their Independence Day observances.

Government offices

As Independence Day is a federal holiday, so government offices will also remain closed on Tuesday. The day prior i.e. Monday, is not federally recognised. However, only local listings can provide a confirmation on the same.

You might also want to see this:

Stores

Several stores will remain open on Independence Day and Monday – some being in operation for altered hours. It’s advisable to check before visiting.

Financial markets

US stock exchange offices such as The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain closed on Independence Day. These will resume on July 5.

Mail

Courier services such as UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service will not pick up or deliver on Independence Day. Some courier operators such as FedEx will have modified hours and service on Monday, July 3.