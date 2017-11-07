In Saudi Arabia, new Coca-Cola ad celebrates women drivers; watch video, it will make your day

(Source:YouTube video grab)

A new Coca-Cola advertisement has created ripples across the globe and people are just loving it! No, no, it has nothing to do with McDonald’s! The new ad from Coca-Cola, which comes five weeks after the Muslim kingdom announced plans to lift its ban on women driving features a Saudi dad teaching his daughter how to drive. The advertisement is becoming popular on YouTube and has garnered over 60,000 views, so far. The advertisement shows a dad handing his daughter the keys to his car, and then sitting in the passenger seat. The daughter makes several attempts to drive, starting and stopping due to inexperience and anxiety. He then smiles knowingly, pulls up a cola bottle and opens it with a flourish. However, once she takes a sip of Coca-Cola, she drives off with confidence. The advertisement concludes with the line, ‘Change has a taste’. It must be noted that the new Saudi law that uplifts women will come into effect from June, next year.

The Coca-Cola advertisement is being welcomed by the social media and people have been praising the new law and the new advertisement using #Changehasataste. The new ad comes at a time when Saudi Prince Muhammed bin Salman, the nation’s powerful crown prince, is making an ongoing push to modernise Saudi Arabia and provide equal rights to women. Last week, the Kingdom also announced that women will be allowed into sports stadiums from the year 2018. As per a report by Arabian Business, in 2016, Coca-Cola announced plans to build a $100 million bottling plant in Saudi Arabia, which will be completed by 2019.