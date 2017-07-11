In horrific incident, woman live streams her own death on Facebook before car crash

The Volkswagen they were travelling in was supposedly being driven at more than 74.5 mph when it struck a barrier. (Representative image: Reuters)

In a chilling incident a women in Czech Republic’s Obrnice village live streamed her own death as the car she was travelling in crashed into a barrier. The video shows last minutes of 22-year-old Nikol Barabasova, who is seen giggling and laughing while starting a Facebook live stream, The Sun said. She and her companion are seen singing songs and having a fun time, when suddenly Nikol screams in a surprise after seeing something. The Volkswagen they were travelling in was supposedly being driven at more than 74.5 mph when it struck a barrier. Soon after Nikol can be heard screaming.

After this, the video shows the car shaking even as the driver is trying to regain control. Then Nikol moves forward and the car flips over, the report added. In the middle of all this, her smartphone is dropped, but it continues to film the entire incident as it falls down. Now one can hear no noise in the car except that of the windscreen wipers which were switched on. Minutes after that a voice of a person can be heard asking whether the two women were alright. A member of the rescue team which had reached the spot finally stopped the live stream, The Sun report added.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident, 16-year Ukranian model Sofia Magerko live-streamed her own death in a car crash on Instagram. She had taken the video while drinking alcohol with a friend, who was driving the car. Her friend Dasha Medvedeva, 24, is seen holding the wine bottle in one hand and driving the car with the other. The duo was in a drunken state and were talking about ‘enjoying life’ minutes before the car hit a lamp post, Indiatimes said. The road where the incident took place did not have any streetlights.