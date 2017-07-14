In effort to combat boycott imposed by neighbours, Qatar flies in 165 cows

Amidst the tensions between Qatar and its neighbours, the tiny Gulf state has received the first batch of 4000 cows. (Source: AP)

Amidst the tensions between Qatar and its neighbours, the tiny Gulf state has received the first batch of 4000 cows it has ordered in light of the sanctions imposed on it by its neighbours. The oil and gas-rich nation today received the first batch of 165 cows from Germany. The cows were flown into Qatar via Budapest in an effort to reduce the pressure faced by the government over the shortage of milk, as per The Independent. The only progress that has been made in the impasse has been a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Qatar. The MoU between the two allies looks to strengthen counterterrorism efforts being made by Qatar and to bring a halt to terror funding from the tiny Gulf nation.

Arab nations which have isolated Qatar have listed the nation’s support to terror as a reason for the isolation of the oil-rich nation, as per the report. The group of nations which have isolated Qatar want that the nation accept the 13 demands made to it. Qatar’s Arab neighbours want it to stop supporting Muslim Brotherhood, a group banned in many Arab nations, close Al-Jazeera news channel, expel Turkish troops from within its borders, among other demands. Qatar says that bowing down to the demands of its Arab neighbours would undermine its sovereignty, as per AP.

Even as its neighbours are trying to isolate Qatar, Iran and Turkey have supported it and boosted exports to the oil and gas-rich nation. The government of Qatar has said that it will bear the cost of any increase in the cost of essential items.