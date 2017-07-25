In bizarre incident, sporting Donald Trump masks, brothers rob 20 cash machines of 100,000 euros

The robberies have been found quite similar to 1991 film ‘Point Break’, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. (Reuters)

In a Hollywood like script, two brothers wore masks of US President Donald Trump and robbed around 10 cash machines of around 1,00,000 euros in them. According to PTI, the two brothers have been arrested on the suspicion of carrying out the crime near Italian city of Turin, it said. As per The Local report, two brothers aged 27 and 31 years of age managed to raid machines of 100,000 euros during the robbery spree, it said. In a CCTV footage of the crime, one of the brothers can be seen covering the camera in a bank lobby and planting an explosive in cash dispenser. The man then ducks after lighting the fuse, causing a blast, as per the Italian daily La Stampa.

The robberies have been found quite similar to 1991 film ‘Point Break’, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. In the movie, a gang of surfers rob banks while wearing masks of ex-US presidents. The Italian Police has however said that brothers were inspired by the 1997 Hollywood ‘The Jackal’. In this movie Bruce Willis plays protagonist, who changes the colour of his car while police are in pursuit. “The two brothers painted their white Mercedes black,” the police said in a statement.

Both are the sons of a person serving a life sentence for the murder of a businessman during a robbery at his home way back 2001, the Italian daily said, as per PTI.