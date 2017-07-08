In big eyeball grabber, Ivanka Trump takes father Donald Trump’s seat at G20 summit, gets seated parallel to Xi Jinping, Theresa May

Ivanka Trump, shoulder-to-shoulder with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and Russian President Vladimir Putin and XI Jinping – a sight which caught many people’s eye.

In a big eyeball grabber, US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who also serves her father as an advisor in his administration, got herself seated parallel to Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The seat where Ivanka was sitting was a roundtable chair, reserved for the head of states. Ivanka replaced Trump for the G-20 Summit working session on “Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health” putting her shoulder-to-shoulder with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and Russian President Vladimir Putin and XI Jinping – a sight which caught many people’s eye. Ivanka’s presence was quite unusual as ministers are the ones who usually replace head of states to represent country for the meet. As per Ivanka’s spokesman, she entered the session with her father and “briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out”. Trump has always been vocal about his daughter’s skills. In his remarks, the US President has praised his daughter’s work for women empowerment. “I’m very proud of my daughter, Ivanka — always have been, from day one — I had to tell you that, from day one,” Trump said.

“She’s always been great. A champion. She’s a champion,” had told a media house CBS in an interview. “I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence. I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard,” Trump had said. Ivanka, on the other hand, has said that she raises disagreements with her father and does justice to the office she holds.

“In some cases, it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue on which you disagree with. Other times it is quietly and directly and candidly,” she has once told a news agency. “So where I disagree with my father, he knows it and I express myself with total candor,” says Ivanka about her relationship with Trump