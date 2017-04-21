Imran Khan to hold protest rally to demand Nawaz Sharif’s resignation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (PTI)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan today annouced that he will hold a protest rally in Islamabad on April 28 to demand Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation on the Panamagate issue. “After the Supreme Court’s decision, Sharif’s party should have asked him to resign but they are distributing sweets to declare victory,” Khan said. “We will hold a rally on next Friday (April 28) to demand resignation of Nawaz Sharif,” he said. Khan’s party earlier along with other opposition parties staged a walkout from the National Assembly in protest after he was not given a chance to address the lawmakers.

Also, the opposition parties staged a walk out from the Senate while demanding that Sharif should step down after the decision. The two houses witnessed a ruckus after opposition lawmakers, wearing black armbands, demanded the prime minister to step down until a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) completes its investigation in the Panama Papers scandal. A five-member Supreme Court bench in a 3-2 split decision had yesterday ordered to set up the JIT to probe the allegations of money laundering against Sharif.

Khan had yesterday termed the verdict as indictment of Sharif as the bench did not absolve him of the allegations. He had said if Sharif is not ready to step down permanently, he should step aside for 60 days when JIT would probe the money laundering allegations, as ordered by the court.