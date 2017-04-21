Imran Khan baffled over PMLN celebrating Panamagate verdict

In a series of tweet Khan hailed the apex court’s verdict while demanding Sharif’s ouster as Prime Minister. (Reuters)

Following the Panamagate judgement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation, while ridiculing the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for celebrating the Supreme Court’s verdict. “I am still puzzling over what PMLN is celebrating? They shd be asking NS to resign. But this reflects the complete moral collapse of our elite,” Khan tweeted. In a series of tweet Khan hailed the apex court’s verdict while demanding Sharif’s ouster as Prime Minister. “A great SC judgement which has completely rejected Nawaz Sharif’s entire story.

PM shd resign immediately as he has lost all moral authority,” he tweeted. He further said that in the apex court’s judgement Sharif stood disqualified as five judges rejected his story. In a 3-2 judgement on the case, the apex court yesterday ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to continue probing the allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering while noting that at present, there is “insufficient evidence to remove Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.”

The JIT has been given two months to complete the probe into the matter and his sons Hussain and Hasan, all of whom have also been directed to appear before the JIT. The investigators will also have to present bi-weekly reports to a special bench of the Supreme Court.