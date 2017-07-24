I was buried alive: Diver trapped underwater for 60 hours; here is the most horrific thing you are likely to read today

The diver, Xisco Gracia, 54, said he remained trapped in an underwater cave for 60 hours and had his knife as his last resort.

In what turned out to be a shocking experience, a scuba diver remained trapped underwater for over 60 hours, that too with very little hope left of survival. The diver, Xisco Gracia, 54, said he remained trapped in an underwater cave for 60 hours and had his knife as his last resort. “I wanted to have it as a last resort,” he told the BBC this week about the incident which occured in the month of April. In an unfortunate turn of events, the ropes, one of the basic needs for cave diving, that were attached to Gracia were broken while he was diving. BBC reports that Gracia is a Geology teacher and often spends weekends mapping the island’s underwater cave routes. The report adds that he and his diving partner, Guillem Mascaró, had ropes attached to them, however, something ended up severing them, leaving them lost and with a dwindling amount of air in their oxygen tanks. “We can only guess some rocks had fallen on it,” Gracia said, noting that the pair even spent about an hour searching for the rope but to no avail.

In a perplexing situation, the divers also found that there was only enough oxygen left in their tanks to allow just one of them to live. They finally decided that Mascaró, Gracia partner, would go in search of help. The two decided to opt for a route that had been previously mapped, but it was long and risky. Also, because of some unknown reasons, a significant amount of silt kicked up into the water, making the visibilty very low for the divers. “It was like diving in a bowl of cacao,” Mascaro later told Diaro de Mallorca. As Mascaro left to get some help, Gracia decided to maintain his sanity while breathing the cave air, which has a much higher proportion of carbon dioxide compared to surface air.

Gracia now suspects that he was breathing air saturated with up to 5 percent carbon dioxide compared to surface air which averages just .04 percent of the gas. In what appeared a horrific narration to many, Gracia said that he was suffering from hallucinations as he struggled to survive. “When [rescue workers] find my corpse, they won’t even be able to get it out of here,” he recalled thinking at the time to Spain’s El Pais (via Diario de Mallorca). “The pathways around this cave are very convoluted and it will be impossible to handle an inert body. . . . Literally, I was buried alive.”