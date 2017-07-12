Hyperloop One completes world’s first full systems test

Hyperloop is a transportation system which proposes to propel a pod-like vehicle through a near-vacuum tube at more than airline speed. (Reuters)

Hyperloop One on Wednesday announced the successful completion of the world’s first full systems Hyperloop test in a vacuum environment. It was the first phase of a multi-phase programme which was privately conducted on May 12 at the company’s test track, “DevLoop,” in the Nevada Desert. The vehicle coasted above the first portion of the track for 5.3 seconds using magnetic levitation while achieving the target speed of 70 mph set for phase 1. “Hyperloop One has accomplished what no one has done before by successfully testing the first full scale Hyperloop system,” said Shervin Pishevar, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperloop One, in a statement.

“For the first time in over 100 years, a new mode of transportation has been introduced. Hyperloop is real, and it’s here now,” he added. The company tested the operation of all the system’s components including motor, vehicle-suspension, magnetic levitation, electromagnetic braking, vacuum pumping system and more as a single integrated unit in a vacuum.

The procedure involved thousands of hours of work by nearly 200 engineers, fabricators, welders. The next phase of testing will target speeds of 250 mph. In addition to announcing the private test, Hyperloop One also unveiled the prototype of its pod that will work within the integrated system. Built of structural aluminium and a lightweight carbon fibre, the 28-feet shell will transport passengers and cargo inside the tube using electromagnetic propulsion and magnetic levitation.

Hyperloop is a transportation system which proposes to propel a pod-like vehicle through a near-vacuum tube at more than airline speed. The system was earlier presented in India by Hyperloop One as part of its “vision for India” in which Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu showed keen interest. “With Hyperloop One, the world will be cleaner, safer and faster. It’s going to make the world a lot more efficient and will impact the ways our cities work, where we live and where we work. We’ll be able to move between cities as if cities themselves are metro stops,” Pishevar noted.