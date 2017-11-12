Hurt Donald Trump says tried so hard to be friends with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, throws in fat, short taunt

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

The day after North Korea slammed US President Donald Trump’s visit to Asia, calling it “warmonger” tour, the later today seemingly extended a hand of friendship to its leader Kim Jong-un. Exactly what he meant is not exactly clear though. Taking to Twitter, the US president said in a lighter note, “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?” Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”

Commenting on the US Presidents five-nation tour in Asia, a North Korean official had on Saturday termed it a “warmonger’s visit for confrontation to make the Asian country get rid of self-defensive nuclear deterrence”, state-run KCNA news agency had said. In recent months, tension over North Korea’s weapons programme has increased with Pyongyang carrying out a sixth nuclear test, its largest as also firing a number of missiles, some of which are reportedly capable of reaching the US mainland.

The US President had warned the North Korean regime on Wednesday, during his address to the South Korean parliament but notably also offered Kim Jong-Un a better future if he stops nuclear tests. However, in its retort on Saturday, Pyongyang said Donald Trump’s warnings would never frighten it, but instead “pushes us to speed up the efforts to accomplish the great cause of completing the state nuclear force,” AFP said.