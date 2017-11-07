How US media reacted to woman being sacked for flipping off Donald Trump

The Guardian points out the political allegiance of Briskman.(Source: HuffPost)

Juli Briskman, whose photo went viral on the internet for showing the middle finger to the motorcade of US President Donald Trump, was fired from her job recently. Briskman who was cycling when the motorcade of US President drove by her. Briskman, not a big fan of the president, raised her finger to express her opinion on his performance as president. But US media has not been able to figure out how to digest the firing incident, with most resorting to just reporting facts and not taking a right or wrong stand against the company concerned!

“My finger said what I was feeling. I’m angry and I’m frustrated,” Briskman told in an interview with CNN. It quoted Briskmen as saying, “Five-hundred people get shot in Las Vegas; you’re doing nothing about it. You know, white supremacists have this big march and hurt a bunch of people down in Charlottesville and you call them good people.”

Trump’s favourite news agency Fox News said that Briskman, who claimed she was fired because of her employer, Akima LLC was worried about losing government contracts. She has contacted the American Civil Liberties Union and insists she would flip off the president again if given the chance.

Many have come forward on Twitter to show support towards Briskman.

random woman on a bicycle held to higher standards than is Drumpf #shero http://t.co/wO0Kg18nxS — GrrlScientist (@GrrlScientist) November 6, 2017

Someone needs to hire this woman immediately!! ❤️????????#SHero — Peg Samuel (@socialdiva) November 6, 2017

Jennifer Bendery who works with HuffPost shares her interview with Briskman on Twitter:

That woman who flipped off Trump’s motorcade? I talked to her this weekend. She just got fired. http://t.co/cv4mnNHlKs — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 6, 2017

Steve Herman, the White House bureau chief for Voice of America, posted an image on his Twitter that was captured by another photographer.

Lone cyclist responds to @POTUS motorcade shortly after departing Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. (Photo: @b_smialowski/@AFP) pic.twitter.com/MKM1kVIyTY — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 29, 2017

New York Times reports about the moment fading away into obscurity. But riding along with the president’s motorcade was a gaggle of journalists and photographers who captured the gesture in images that were distributed far and wide, spreading online.

The Guardian points out that she is a Democrat and explained her future plans. "She is planning to look for a new job with an advocacy group she believes in, such as Planned Parenthood or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals". The media organisation also points out to another woman standing outside the entrance to the golf club, holding a sign saying "Impeach".

USA Today stressed on reporting the story rather than making an insinuation. The organisation reports, ‘The photo immediately went viral. Briskman decided to give her job’s HR department a heads up when she went to work last Monday. On Tuesday, her bosses told her that she violated the company’s social media policy by using the viral image as her profile picture on Facebook and Twitter.’