How this step over Stephen Hawking’s PhD thesis crashed Cambridge website; scientist says look at stars, not your feet

The University of Cambridge has made the PhD thesis of Stephen Hawking public by putting it on its website for all to access. However, hours later, the thesis proved to be too heavy for the university’s website as it crashed due to the huge demand from the public. Titled as “Properties of Expanding Universes,” the thesis was under high demand as thousands of people immediately downloaded it after it was uploaded, as per the Daily Mail.

In the year 1965, Hawking wrote the thesis. At that time he was 24-year-old graduate student. His thesis discusses the ideas about the origins of the universe that have resonated through the scientist’s career. Professor Hawking said “By making my PhD thesis Open Access, I hope to inspire people around the world to look up at the stars and not down at their feet; to wonder about our place in the universe and to try and make sense of the cosmos,” according to the news website.

Professor Hawking added that anyone, anywhere in the world should have free, unhindered access to not just his research, but to the research of every great and enquiring mind across the spectrum of human understanding. According to the Cambridge University, the PhD thesis received a huge response in less than 24 hours it was downloaded 60,000 times. The University of Cambridge counts 98 Nobel Affiliates among its alumni. With Hawking’s thesis under massive demand, the university also hoped that it may also encourage others to make their research open to all.