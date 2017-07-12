How the greatest aviation tragedy was averted in San Francisco last Friday!

Air Canada Flight 759 was about to land on a parallel taxiway instead of the runway. (Source: Reuter)

Passengers of an Air Canada flight and four other airplanes waiting to take off had a very close shave when the Air Canada flight almost landed on the four passenger airplanes waiting to take off on July 7th at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California. Air Canada Flight 759, which had taken off from Toronto in Canada was about to land on a parallel taxiway instead of the runway. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), had the aircraft landed on the taxiway the resulting incident would have been ‘the greatest aviation disaster in history’. As per the FAA, the Air Canada Airbus 320 had been given permission to land at Runway 28R shortly before midnight (local time), the pilot instead of approaching the runway started approaching Taxiway C which is parallel to the runway, according to Fox News.

Ross Aimer, a former United Airlines pilot and the CEO of Aero Consulting, told The San Jose Mercury that had the A320 landed on the taxiway it would have collided with the four airplanes waiting on the ground. He added that the four passenger planes would have been filled with fuel and passengers. Aimer said, ”If this is true this would have been the greatest accident in aviation history. The incident would have been horrific”.

As per the report, the tragedy was averted after the pilot of the Air Canada flight noticed that there were some lights on the runway and informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). The ATC informed the pilot that the runway was clear and that he was clear to land. Fortunately, someone operating on the same frequency said, ”Where is this guy going? He is on the taxiway”. At this point, the air traffic controller realised that something was amiss and asked the Air Canada flight to go for a go around – abort his current landing attempt and circle the airport in order to line up for another landing.

An Air Canada spokesman told Fox News that the flight landed without incident a little later and that the airline is investigating the incident.