How spine-chilling cold is freezing even sharks to death in the US

As New Year’s weekend kicked off, the bitter cold weather took over much of the northern United States where the people are facing below freezing temperatures. (Twitter/@A_WhiteShark)

As New Year’s weekend kicked off, the bitter cold weather took over much of the northern United States where the people are facing below freezing temperatures. In a shocking incident, the cold has been so bone-chilling that even the sharks are freezing to death! Yes, you read it right. Two male thresher sharks were found washed up along Massachusetts’s Cape Cod Bay early Wednesday, reported the Daily Mail. Amid plunging temperatures, the sharks were believed to suffer a ‘cold shock’. Cold shock happens when a person or animal is exposed to sudden, very cold temperatures. This species of shark who lost their lives feature long tails that they use as a whip to stun and kill prey. The recovered sharks were 14 feet long, with tails making up 6 feet of their lengths. Humans can also suffer a variety of symptoms of cold shock such as muscle spasms and cardiac arrest. The freezing cold weather is expected to stay till New Year.

As per the report, forecasters have warned of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east. Breaking all old records Minnesota plunged to 37 degrees below zero. An arctic blast sent most of the US Northeast and Midwest into a deep freeze that set record lows in several spots on Thursday as forecasters warned the frigid temperatures could last through the New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, Tioga, North Dakota, about 200 miles (320 km) north of Bismarck, was one of the coldest spots in the continental United States on Thursday at minus 15 F (minus 26 C) early on Thursday afternoon. In Times Square, thousands were bundled up for a chill that hit the city. “It’s really cold but I love it. My fingers feel like they’re going to break but it’s OK,” said Tashena Eason, 28, a registered nurse from Miami, Florida. For a time, the hashtag #ItSoCold was the top trending U.S. topic on Twitter on Thursday.