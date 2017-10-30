How conservative Saudi Arabia is changing status of its women

General Sports Authority of the country has described the decision as one that will allow “families” into the stadiums.

In a landmark decision, Saudi Arabia government has decided to allow women into sports stadiums from next year. The kingdom’s latest step toward easing rules on gender segregation is being seen as a positive move in Saudi Arabia. However, it has been decided that the women will be seated in the so-called family section, an area separate from the male-only crowd. Associated Press reports that General Sports Authority of the country has described the decision as one that will allow “families” into the stadiums. In Saudi Arabia, “families” is a term authorities use to refer to public spaces that accommodate women.

Many restaurants and cafes, which allow women but only with separate entrances, have similarly segregated seating arrangements. However, the latest decision is not the only one which has been taken for the upliftment of women’s status in the ultra-conservative country. Recently, country also decided to do away with the age-old ban on women driving.

Not only this, Saudi Arabia has once again introduced musical concerts and movies for people. Saudi Arabia now like clearly moving away from its ultra-conservative approach towards women. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who may soon be the king, is seen as the driving force behind all the positive developments taking place in the country.

AP reports that the nation is also planning to build a ‘Six Flags’ theme park and a semi-autonomous Red Sea tourist destination where the strict rules on women’s dress will likely not apply. The country is now giving a greater access of sports to women. Also, the powers of the once-feared religious police have been curtailed and restrictions on gender segregation are being eased.