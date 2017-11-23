How Pakistan allowed Hafiz Saeed to walk free, spew venom against India

Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to court before a Pakistani court ordered his release from house arrest in Lahore, Pakistan November 22, 2017. (REUTERS)

Mumbai attack mastermind terrorist Hafiz Saeed was on Wednesday allowed to walk free by Judicial Review Board of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The development once again brought to the fore Pakistan’s dubious character when it comes to dealing with terrorism. Saeed was under house arrest since January this year. Along with his four aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – Saeed was detained by Punjab government for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 on January 31 this year. This was later extended.

However, on Wednesday the Judicial Board rejected the plea seeking to increase the detention of Hafiz Saeed. Instead, the board said, “The government is ordered to release JuD chief Hafiz Saeed if he is not wanted in any other case.” What surprised more is the fact that no proof against Saeed was submitted to the Board.

In an interview to India Today on Wednesday, Saeed’s lawyer AK Dogar said that Pakistan government had submitted no evidence against the terrorist in court. He said that Islamabad didn’t submit the dossier against Saeed given to the country by India. Pakistan did this even as the court was of the view that the house arrest of Saeed could be extended if the government submits any proof against the international terrorist.

The US has put a $10 million bounty on Saeed’s head. His organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. Dogar said that the Judicial Board probed all records of Saeed but couldn’t find anything against the terrorist.

US reacts

According to PTI, a top American counter-terrorism expert has asked the Donald Trump administration to “rescind” the major non-NATO ally status given to Pakistan in the wake of the release of Saeed. The US government on Wednesday said that Saeed is a terrorist leader designated by both the United Nations and the United States.

Earlier, Pakistan had feared international sanctions over the release of the Mumbai terror attacks mastermind.

Indian officials said that Saeed’s release shows how Pakistani is “hoodwinking” the international community on the issue of terrorism. It is also reflective of Islamabad’s ‘duplicity’ in tackling terrorism, an official told PTI while asking Islamabad to “walk the talk” on its assurances to the international community over dismantling terror infrastructure on its soil.