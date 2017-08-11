How North Koreans responded to Donald Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ challenge

Yesterday, North Korea vowed to take military action against US after economic sanctions were approved by the United Nations. (Reuters)

Thousands of people in North Korea marched down the streets in support of their leader Kim Jong-Un while protesting against US president Donald Trump’s warning of bringing “fire and fury” to the country if it does not settle down. In the huge rally, propaganda posters, banners and slogans were raised. Yesterday, North Korea vowed to take military action against US after economic sanctions were approved by the United Nations Security Council last week.

A protester at the rally said, ” We can’t tolerate the group of ‘wolves’ who are trying to get rid of our right to independence.. to survive and to the right of development. If our respected Supreme Comrade Kim Jong-Un gives us the order, I will become the nuclear warhead of the ICBM to smash down the US mainland the nest of evils, ” according to AFP.

North Korea had said its plan to fire four missiles near the US Pacific territory of Guam will be ready for Kim Jong Un’s consideration in days. The intermediate-range missiles would be fired east and over Japan before landing around 30 to 40 kilometres (18 to 25 miles) off the coast of the tiny island if the plan is implemented, according to state-run KCNA. Guam is more than 3,000 kilometres away from North Korea.

When asked about his ‘fire and fury’ statement, Trump today said, “If anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough,” he told reporters at his New Jersey golf club, as per CNBC. “The people of this country should be very comfortable, and I will tell you this: If North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about attack, of anybody that we love or we represent or our allies or us, they can be very, very nervous,” Trump said. “I’ll tell you why, and they should be very nervous. Because things will happen to them like they never thought possible,” the report added.