How Donald Trump’s tweet, military aid cut has drawn Pakistan, China closer: Chinese media explains

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an ‘Unleashing American Energy’ event at the Department of Energy in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS

US President Donald Trump’s recent tweet against Pakistan and his decision to cut military aid to Islamabad are set to change the South Asian geopolitics. It is expected that alienation from the US will push Pakistan further towards China. In a tweet on January 1, Trump had lambasted Pakistan, accusing the country of giving 15 years of “lies” and “deceit” to the US.

Chinese media claims Trump’s tweet has drawn China and Pakistan closer, in fact, boosted ties between both countries. “A Twitter attack by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan on New Year’s Day appears to be helping boost the already close ties between Pakistan and China as days after the tirade two important advances in financing and military cooperation between the latter two countries were reported,” said Chinese state daily Global Times on Friday.

Trump’s attack on Pakistan had drawn “stern backlash in Islamabad and staunch defense of Pakistan in Beijing,” it said.

According to Global Times, following Trump’s tweet, “State Bank of Pakistan announced that it has taken measures to ensure the use of the yuan in bilateral trade and financing transactions and that public and private sectors are free to choose the Chinese currency for bilateral trade and investment activities.” This step was hailed in China as a “political statement in response to pressure from the US, telling the US that Pakistan has a great relationship with China and that Pakistan would become even closer with China.”

The Chinese foreign ministry welcomed State Bank of Pakistan’s decision, saying, “We encourage market entities from both countries to use our own currencies in clearing bilateral trade and investment, we welcome the measures from the Pakistani side.”

China is also building its second overseas military base in Pakistan. US daily Washington Times has reported that the military base will be built at Jiwani, a port near Iranian border on the Gulf of Oman. As per the report, the Jiwani base will be a “joint naval and air facility for Chinese forces” and located near the Chinese-built Commercial port at Gwadar.

Selfish America?

Trump’s tweet against Pakistan was described by Chinese media as a selfish. In an editorial titled, “Washington casts aside Pakistan as purpose served”, the Global Times said, “A major reason for the fact that Washington dares to humiliate Islamabad now is that it does not depend on the country the way it used to. The scale of today’s US troops in Afghanistan is much smaller than before. Washington is casting Pakistan aside now Islamabad has served its purpose.”

It further said, “If the US and Pakistan break up, then Islamabad will be forced to move closer to China and Russia. Since China and Pakistan enjoy an all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation, Beijing will without doubt not give up on Islamabad. Pakistan is also the only Islamic country in the world that has nuclear weapons. If the nation is pushed to the limit, the results could be disastrous.”

The US has suspended over $1.1 billion military aid to Pakistan.