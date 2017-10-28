How does the press treat you? US President Donald Trump asks kids in Oval Office

Trump pointed at the pool of reporters and asked the children, “Do you know who they are? They are the friendly media.” (AP)

Donald Trump had fun interacting with a group of children of the White House reporters whom he hosted at the Oval Office ahead of his first Halloween Party as the US president. As he handed out candies to the children, who were all dressed up for the Halloween, Trump did not forget to crack jokes on the media. “I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children,” he remarked, evoking laughter. “How the media did this, I don’t know,” Trump said, as he asked the children to come around the Resolute desk for a photograph. Trump, who has a complicated relationship with the press, also made some light-hearted banters with the children about their parents’ profession. “You gonna grow up to be like your parents? Mmm?” he asked one child, adding: “Don’t answer. That can only get me in trouble, that question.” “So, how does the press treat you? I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world,” he said.

Trump pointed at the pool of reporters and asked the children, “Do you know who they are? They are the friendly media.” He comforted one young girl, who was clearly a little nervous and crying. “Are you crying? Come here, sweetheart. You OK, honey?” he said. One of the other kids told Trump, “She’s Japanese.” Trump responded, “She’s Japanese. Beautiful. I’m going to be in Japan in two weeks.” Soon White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appeared with some candies for President Trump to be handed out to the children. Trump chatted with the children as they picked out a treat and asked them if the Halloween was special and they were having a good time. “Well, you have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right?” he said, handing them out candies. “So you take out whatever you need. If you want some for your friends, take them. We have plenty,” he added.

“I like that hair – what colour is that?” he asked a girl dressed as a unicorn. “Purple? Beautiful.” Trump then asked the kids, “So how does the press treat you?” He himself gave the answer. “You get treated better by the press than anybody in the world, right?” he said, amidst laughter. “Well, congratulations, folks! You did a good job,” he told the reporters, referring to the children and added: “I wouldn’t say you (the press) did very well here (pointing to himself). But really, beautiful children.” First Lady Melania Trump yesterday announced Halloween at the White House on October 30. During this event, trick-or-treaters will enjoy seeing the South

Portico decorated in spider webs, creating a festive look and feel. There will also be bats and orange pumpkins with profiles of past presidents. Fog will fill the air and the trees and south facade will be lit with different colours throughout the night, the White House said. During the event, the Trumps will hand out cookies made at the White House Pastry Kitchen, as well as Presidential M&M’s — the commemorative, coloured chocolates given to guests of the President — and other candies.