How American, Chinese and Pakistani media reacted to Donald Trump’s tweet on Pakistan

Donald Trump’s tweet accusing Pakistan of lying and deceiving caught the attention of the media across the world

On the very first day of the New Year, Donald Trump sent tremors across Pakistan with his tweet, accusing the country of doing nothing but “lies” and “deceit.” He said America was foolish to have given Islamabad more than $33bn in aid. He also accused Pakistan of providing “safe haven to the terrorists”. In a tweet, he said, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Pakistan’s foreign minister, Khawaja Asif, in a tweet, said “We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly inshallah … Will let the world know the truth … difference between facts & fiction.” Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, even called a Cabinet meeting on the issue on Tuesday (January 2).

The tweet immediately became the talk-point for the whole world. It caught the attention of the media. An editorial by American daily The Washington post said, “Trump’s outburst was not completely out of the blue nor entirely unwarranted.” The editorial highlighted as to how U.S. officials have been warning Pakistan since 2017 summer that Islamabad’s support for terrorists was no longer ‘tolerable’. Saying that immediate reason behind Trump’s tweet remains unclear, electronic news channel and website Fox News, said, “President Donald Trump began the New Year by sending an angry, early morning tweet criticizing Pakistan. The US has long accused Islamabad of allowing militants to operate relatively freely in Pakistan’s border regions.”

Coming to the Pakistani media, Dawn said the already strained ties of America and Pakistan have suffered a new setback with the tweet. In an article, the Dawn said, “President Donald Trump accused Islamabad of being a liar, inviting a series of sharp responses from the Pakistani leadership. The American president’s tirade was responded to briefly by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, who said Pakistan would soon show the world the difference between facts and fiction.” Dawn house also called the language of Trump as ‘rough’ and ‘undiplomatic’ Another media house of Pakistan, The Express Tribune saw the tweet as alarming bells for the country. In a report, it said, “A 50-word tweet was all it took to raise alarm bells in Pakistan as US President Donald Trump fired off on Pakistan for allegedly playing a double game in Afghanistan.”

The Chinese Media was also swift in covering the issue. Chinese state media Xinhua highlighted Pakistan’s disappointment over the issue. It said, “Pakistan’s National Security Council, which is consisted of key ministers and services chief and presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, noted its deep disappointment with Trump’s tweet.” Global Times dubbed the outrage of Pakistan over the tweet as ‘unimaginable’. It also highlighted India’s concerns saying, “New Delhi has been accusing Pakistan of providing shelter for terrorists who attacked India.” It went on to say that “Pakistani government’s poor ability to control some of its tribal areas has led Washington and New Delhi to refuse to show sympathy.”

Pakistan summoned U.S. ambassador in Islamabad late on Monday (January 1) and lodged protest over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet. As per recent media reports, Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and opposition leaders joined hands to come up with angry reaction to Trump’s tweet.