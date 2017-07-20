How a man with one arm and no legs inspires many, find out how; watch video

, Nick Santonastasso who has one arm and no legs has shocked and awed with his amazing fitness regimen. (Facebook)

Ever since you were born, the elders must have kept reminding you that Nothing Is Impossible. But we kept questioning it after facing many failures and a few successes. That is what life is all about for most. But some are more unfortunate than others and they go through a very hard time which takes a toll on their bodies and their minds. Except, for some standout individuals who rise above all setbacks no matter how bad. Well, this Florida based bodybuilder has proved the saying is very much true through his amazing hard work and dedication. In an inspirational footage, Nick Santonastasso who has one arm and no legs has shocked and awed with his amazing fitness regimen. He can be seen flipping huge tyres across a gym and that too at least nine times in Tampa, Florida. He is one mass of muscles that would be the envy of many.

The 21-year-old uploaded a video on his YouTube channel on Wednesday that has been spectacularly received. He suffers from a rare condition known as Hanhart Syndrome. The genetic disorder has a 30 per cent survival rate and affects the growth of limbs and organs in babies. In another video of his, Nick claims that he is one of 12 people to have been born with the condition. He said,”Of those 12, eight of them are dead.”

Nick has become an online inspiration with his workout videos and pictures which are uploaded to his Instagram and Youtube account.His posts show his physique and unbelievable athleticism proving that anything is possible with determination and positive thinking. The unconventional bodybuilder is also known for his prank videos and his first viral clip featured him dressed as a zombie scaring Walking Dead star, Norman Reedus.