How a can of beer checked in as only luggage on a Qantas flight is breaking the internet

A bizarre tale of a travelling beer can is breaking the internet. And how! Done as a bit of a joke, a man checked in a beer can, a precious commodity for tipplers anywhere, but hardly something that anyone would even dream about checking in, as his only luggage on a flight. And what is more even more surprising is that it is not an object that anyone in his right mind may think would actually be accepted by the flight authorities. But the miracle happened and the can was duly tagged and carefully sent on its way atop the conveyor belt into the vast innards of the big jet plane where it presumably was kept company by the huge suitcases that usually accompany flyers. The reactions of the check-in crew were sporting to say the least. And yes, they did take quite a few snapshots of the distinctive piece of luggage. If you really want to know, then let us tell you that the brand was Emu Export lager. Originally reported by Unilad and later by Daily Mail, the tale of the can is nothing short of amazing.

It so transpired that a man reached Melbourne airport with the intention to fly to Perth. He had no accompanying baggage in the form that we usually associate with the word, but he did reach over and plop a can of beer on the space reserved for whatever the passengers are travelling with – stuff that will not accompany the flyer to his seat. The man concerned, named Dean, in his reaction to Unilad revealed that he really was not sure whether his remarkable attempt would actually succeed. He said that his friend who works at the airport thought of pulling this joke and were divided on the opinion whether he would actually get his precious commodity back.

The can must have gone through the hands of a few baggage handlers, but after deplaning, to Dean’s everlasting delight, and waiting for his luggage in Perth, where he arrived late, he found his can majestically being transported on the conveyor belt – round and round. Clearly, the baggage handlers appreciated that this valuable cargo meant quite a lot to someone and took care to send it along without a scratch too. Dean, of course, was floored. Not just he, quite a number of other people were equally impressed as they rushed to take pictures of the emplanning curiosity on the belt.

Speaking to Unilad, Dean revealed that he was not really expecting it to reach, or reach empty, but that he was determined to file a lost baggage claim. As it turned out, it was not necessary. Surely, Dean has set a new benchmark of what it means to travel light or and to pack only essentials while travelling.