House of Commons to review 4 year Big Ben silence after criticism

The Big Ben last fell silent in 2007 and before that, for major refurbishments between 1983 and 1985. (Image: Reuters)

The House of Commons today said it will review at the length of time the iconic Big Ben will be silenced during renovation work after concerns expressed by lawmakers, the media as well as Prime Minister Theresa May. The bell of one of the world’s most famous clock towers of the 19th century is to be dismantled – except for special occasions – for four years on Monday to allow repairs to the surrounding Elizabeth Tower. The Big Ben has sounded on the hour for 157 years. It last fell silent in 2007 and before that, for major refurbishments between 1983 and 1985. Responding to the concern of the MPs, the House of Commons said: “When Parliament returns, in light of concerns expressed by a number of MPs, the House of Commons Commission will consider the length of time that the bells will fall silent.

“Of course, any discussion will focus on undertaking the work efficiently, protecting the health and safety of those involved, and seeking to ensure resumption of normal service as soon as is practicable given those requirements,” the House said in a statement. A Commons spokesman told the BBC that the bells would cease to ring on Monday, following the chimes at noon, as planned.

But he added: “Big Ben’s bongs are an integral part of parliamentary life and we will ensure that they can resume their role as the nation’s timekeeper as soon as possible.” Asked about the plan to silence the bells for four years – which has been strongly criticised in some sections of the press – May said: “Of course we want to ensure people’s safety at work but it can’t be right for Big Ben to be silent for four years.

“And I hope that the Speaker, as the chairman of the House of Commons Commission, will look into this urgently so that we can ensure that we can continue to hear Big Ben through those four years.” The Big Ben, part of the Palace of Westminster Parliament complex in central London, traditionally strikes an E note every hour, and every 15 minutes four “quarter bells” chime. To stop the chimes, the striking hammers of the bell will be locked until 2021. It weighs 13.7 tonnes.

A Commons spokesman said “starting and stopping Big Ben is a complex and lengthy process” and it would not be possible to continue ringing the bells for the entire period. “The whole process takes around half a day to complete,” he said. The Commons Commission is responsible for maintenance of the Palace of Westminster.

Liberal Democratic MP Tom Brake, a member of the commission, has written to the Commons director general to ask about the cost and practicality of “ringing them more frequently” during the repair works. He said: “It would not be possible for them to continue to be rung every 15 minutes as is currently the case, that would not be practical, but it may be perhaps practical and it may be financially viable to ring them more frequently than is currently being proposed.”

The 29 million pound restoration was signed off in 2015 by the Commons Administration Committee. Last year the House of Commons said the bells would have to be switched off for “several months” to allow the repair work to take place. On Monday, it was revealed this would involve a much longer period of silence, with the bells only being switched back on for important events like New Year and Remembrance Sunday.

This led to press criticism, and Brexit Secretary David Davis described the move as “mad”. Defending itself, Parliament said that “prolonged exposure to the chimes would pose a serious risk to the hearing” of those working on the project. The Elizabeth Tower, as it is officially known, is said to be the most photographed building in the UK.