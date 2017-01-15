  3. House Democrats press FBI on Russia, possible link to Donald Trump campaign

House Democrats press FBI on Russia, possible link to Donald Trump campaign

House Democrats have confronted FBI Director James Comey over his refusal to say whether the FBI is investigating possible links between President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

By: | Washington | Published: January 15, 2017 12:41 AM
House Democrats have confronted FBI Director James Comey over his refusal to say whether the FBI is investigating possible links between President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

The Democrats are still seething over Comey's handling of the election-year inquiry of Hillary Clinton.

The strong words came during a closed-door session Friday. Democrats blame Comey in part for Clinton’s loss to Trump. In July, Comey announced the findings of the FBI investigation that found Clinton’s use of a private email server was ”extremely careless” but not criminal.

Then, days before the Nov. 8 election, he sent two letters to Congress, one announcing a review of newly found emails and then another saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.The Justice Department inspector general is now investigating Comey and the department.

