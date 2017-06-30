Hot car deaths: Texas schoolboy Bishop Curry invents device to prevent such tragedies

When the heat increases inside the car, an internal cooling system would blow cool air on the child. (Representative Image/Associated Press)

An 11-year-old boy from Texas, United States has found a way to deal with deaths from hot cars that usually affect young children, CBS News reported. Bishop Curry from McKinney, Texas has made a prototype device that could save children’s lives lest they are trapped inside a car that gets too hot. Curry got the news about a 6-month-old child in his neighbourhood dying in such an accident a year ago. Upset by the news, he decided to build a device called ‘Oasis’. He drew up a sketch of the device and showed it to his father, Bishop Curry IV. The device was originally planned to have a fan that would start working the moment a car’s temperature reaches a certain limit. It would be placed at the front or rear headrest of the child, depending on the child’s age and the car seat. Curry told CBS News that the device is laden with GPS technology and would know when the car has been stopped. When the heat increases inside the car, an internal cooling system would blow cool air on the child.

The sixth grader’s plan is foolproof. When the fan is activated, the Wifi would try to contact the child’s parents and if there is no response from them, local authorities would be alerted. About 37 children die due to suffocation in hot cars in the United States. CBS News quoted a safety organisation Kids and Cars’ report. Curry said that his son’s device is giving them a second chance to save their children by delaying a tragic event from occurring.

Curry raised about $40,000 through a GoFundMe campaign in January and made a 3-D model of the device, according to CBS News. Curry IV is an engineer at Toyota and has raised the issue along with his son’s invention to the car company. Bishop Curry presented his idea at Center for Child Injury Prevention Conference in the presence of car seat manufacturers. The device is expected to go through several tests and modifications before it would be available in the market.