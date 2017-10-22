Hostage standoff: UK police rule out terrorism at leisure complex incident

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an “ongoing incident” at a leisure park in Nuneaton, central England, that was not connected to “any terrorist activity” after reports that a gunman had taken two staff members hostage at a bowling alley. (Image: Reuters)

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an “ongoing incident” at a leisure park in Nuneaton, central England, that was not connected to “any terrorist activity” after reports that a gunman had taken two staff members hostage at a bowling alley. Warwickshire police in central England said on Twitter: “Officers are dealing with ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, Nuneaton and confirm this incident is unconnected to any terrorist activity”, but gave no further details.

Mehdi Afshar, chief executive of MFA Bowl which owns the alley, told Sky News that a man had taken two members of staff hostage at the complex, which includes a cinema, a gym and several restaurants. Pictures on Twitter showed armed police at the complex and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off. Some people were being allowed to leave the complex, another witness told Sky News.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said on Twitter: “We have a number of resources at the scene … The air ambulance has now left. There are no casualties at present.”